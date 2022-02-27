Oaktree Capital Management LP Takes Position in Portage Fintech Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PFTAU)

Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Portage Fintech Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PFTAU – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,000.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Portage Fintech Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Portage Fintech Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,539,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Portage Fintech Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $912,000. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS acquired a new stake in Portage Fintech Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $19,622,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Portage Fintech Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,952,000.
NASDAQ PFTAU opened at $9.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.87. Portage Fintech Acquisition Corp has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $10.34.
