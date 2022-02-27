Oaktree Capital Management LP Takes Position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc (NASDAQ:THCP)

Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc (NASDAQ:THCP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,455,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP owned 0.50% of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV during the third quarter valued at about $6,318,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,280,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV during the third quarter valued at approximately $970,000. Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,425,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THCP opened at $9.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.73. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc has a one year low of $9.55 and a one year high of $16.84.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

