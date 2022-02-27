Oasis Network (ROSE) Trading 6.3% Lower Over Last Week

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. During the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $808.37 million and $144.96 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oasis Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000592 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,493,014,306 coins. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

