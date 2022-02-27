ODIN PROTOCOL Price Down 15.6% Over Last 7 Days (ODIN)

ODIN PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:ODIN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. During the last seven days, ODIN PROTOCOL has traded down 15.6% against the dollar. One ODIN PROTOCOL coin can currently be bought for $0.0891 or 0.00000236 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ODIN PROTOCOL has a total market capitalization of $1.56 million and $104.00 worth of ODIN PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001912 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00046101 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,601.71 or 0.06903789 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,943.84 or 1.00686058 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00045552 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.24 or 0.00053718 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003117 BTC.

About ODIN PROTOCOL

ODIN PROTOCOL’s total supply is 89,337,061 coins and its circulating supply is 17,468,925 coins. The Reddit community for ODIN PROTOCOL is https://reddit.com/r/OdinProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODIN PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @odinprotocol

ODIN PROTOCOL Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODIN PROTOCOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODIN PROTOCOL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ODIN PROTOCOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

