ODUWA (OWC) Price Reaches $0.38 on Top Exchanges

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 27th. ODUWA has a market capitalization of $1.60 million and approximately $34,791.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ODUWA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000964 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, ODUWA has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,601.73 or 0.99804691 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.45 or 0.00074230 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001330 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003426 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00022996 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002187 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00015171 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $116.72 or 0.00294159 BTC.

About ODUWA

OWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ODUWA

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

