ODUWA Price Hits $0.34 on Major Exchanges (OWC)

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. ODUWA has a total market capitalization of $1.43 million and approximately $12,429.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ODUWA coin can now be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00000904 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ODUWA has traded down 14.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ODUWA alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,773.59 or 0.99881281 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00072032 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001325 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003218 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00022355 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002207 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00014611 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.63 or 0.00311027 BTC.

ODUWA Profile

OWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io . ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ODUWA

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ODUWA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ODUWA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.