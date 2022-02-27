Odyssey Price Tops $0.0002 on Exchanges (OCN)

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 27th. Odyssey has a total market capitalization of $1.89 million and $48,528.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Odyssey coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Odyssey has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Odyssey Profile

Odyssey (CRYPTO:OCN) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Odyssey is odysseia.top . Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Odyssey is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN . The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN

According to CryptoCompare, “Odyssey is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Odyssey Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Odyssey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Odyssey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

