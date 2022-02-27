Offshift (XFT) Price Reaches $5.66

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded down 11.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. One Offshift coin can currently be bought for $5.66 or 0.00014790 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Offshift has traded down 10.3% against the dollar. Offshift has a total market cap of $27.50 million and $1.39 million worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,313.25 or 1.00035534 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.84 or 0.00072698 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001350 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003238 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00022340 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002132 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $111.17 or 0.00290257 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Offshift Coin Profile

Offshift (XFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,855,000 coins. The official website for Offshift is offshift.io . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Offshift is medium.com/@offshift

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Offshift Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Offshift should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Offshift using one of the exchanges listed above.

