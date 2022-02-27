Oikos (OKS) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $61,425.00

Oikos (CURRENCY:OKS) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 27th. Oikos has a market capitalization of $555,950.54 and approximately $61,425.00 worth of Oikos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oikos coin can now be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Oikos has traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00045400 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,611.65 or 0.06889277 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37,898.17 or 0.99971591 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00045840 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.58 or 0.00054297 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003101 BTC.

Oikos Profile

Oikos launched on April 18th, 2020. Oikos’ total supply is 197,745,248 coins and its circulating supply is 187,610,538 coins. Oikos’ official website is oikos.cash . The Reddit community for Oikos is https://reddit.com/r/OikosCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oikos’ official Twitter account is @oikos-cash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Oikos’ official message board is medium.com/@oikoscash

According to CryptoCompare, “Oikos is a Tron based synthetic asset platform that provides on-chain exposure to fiat currencies, commodities, stocks, and indices. Synthetic assets (Synths) are backed by Oikos Network Tokens (OKS) locked into a smart contract as collateral. Synths track the prices of various assets, allowing crypto-native and unbanked users to trade P2C (peer-to-contract) on Oikos Exchange without liquidity limitations. “

