Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.27.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OLPX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Olaplex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Olaplex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Olaplex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Olaplex in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Olaplex in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Olaplex in the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Olaplex in the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Olaplex in the third quarter valued at about $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OLPX opened at $17.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.31. Olaplex has a 52-week low of $15.89 and a 52-week high of $30.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Olaplex Holdings Inc is a technology-driven beauty company. The brand’s products have an active, patent-protected ingredient which works on a molecular level to protect and repair hair from damage. The company’s products are sold through omni-channel platform serving the professional, specialty retail and direct-to-consumer channels.

