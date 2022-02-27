Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Shares Acquired by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 59,250 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Old Republic International worth $4,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the third quarter valued at approximately $513,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Old Republic International by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 97,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,423,000 after buying an additional 42,015 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Old Republic International by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,547,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,551,000 after buying an additional 41,829 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Old Republic International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,710,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Old Republic International by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,378,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,333,000 after buying an additional 265,807 shares in the last quarter. 71.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ORI opened at $26.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Old Republic International Co. has a 12 month low of $19.18 and a 12 month high of $27.19.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.15. Old Republic International had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 14.17%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is currently 17.32%.

In related news, Director Michael Denard Kennedy acquired 1,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.67 per share, with a total value of $45,146.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Old Republic International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment offers property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

