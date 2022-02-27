Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $52.63 Million

Analysts expect Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Rating) to post sales of $52.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Old Second Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $52.20 million to $53.00 million. Old Second Bancorp reported sales of $34.84 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp will report full-year sales of $217.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $217.00 million to $218.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $232.50 million, with estimates ranging from $225.40 million to $238.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Old Second Bancorp.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

In other news, Director William B. Skoglund sold 4,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total value of $65,210.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSBC. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 49,812.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 90.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. 71.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OSBC stock opened at $14.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.04. Old Second Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.16 and a 52 week high of $14.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $409.38 million, a PE ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 1.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. Old Second Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

