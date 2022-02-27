OMG Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $559.49 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (CURRENCY:OMG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. OMG Network has a total market cap of $559.49 million and approximately $112.54 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, OMG Network has traded 3% lower against the dollar. One OMG Network coin can now be purchased for $3.99 or 0.00010233 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Thunder Token (TT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $91.53 or 0.00234794 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000443 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000155 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

OMG Network Coin Profile

OMG Network (CRYPTO:OMG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 coins. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/OMGnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OMG Network is omg.network

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants. Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users. OMG rebrand: OmiseGO Rebrands to OMG Network “

Buying and Selling OMG Network

