Omni (OMNI) Price Down 13.1% Over Last Week

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. One Omni coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.17 or 0.00005765 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Omni has traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar. Omni has a total market cap of $1.22 million and approximately $48.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.95 or 0.00273146 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00015813 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001494 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000978 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000517 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Omni Profile

OMNI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,322 coins and its circulating supply is 563,006 coins. The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni . Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Buying and Selling Omni

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

