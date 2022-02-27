Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Stake Lessened by National Pension Service

National Pension Service lessened its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 420,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,981 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.20% of Omnicom Group worth $30,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OMC. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 1,581.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Omnicom Group during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 475.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 170.0% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 183.5% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

OMC stock opened at $84.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.00. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.76 and a fifty-two week high of $91.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 36.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.61%.

Several analysts have weighed in on OMC shares. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.75.

In other Omnicom Group news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $128,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total transaction of $427,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

