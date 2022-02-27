ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Shares Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) by 124.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,548 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,279 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.18% of ON24 worth $1,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ONTF. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in ON24 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in ON24 by 453.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in ON24 by 237.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ON24 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in ON24 by 6,002.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 8,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 8,163 shares in the last quarter. 57.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ON24 alerts:

In related news, insider Jayesh Sahasi sold 70,000 shares of ON24 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total value of $1,225,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 50,184 shares of ON24 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $793,409.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Shares of NYSE ONTF opened at $15.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.30. The company has a market capitalization of $719.23 million and a P/E ratio of -84.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.87. ON24, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.03 and a 1 year high of $64.50.

ONTF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of ON24 from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of ON24 from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of ON24 from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ON24 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ON24 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

About ON24 (Get Rating)

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ON24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.