onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.25.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ON. KeyCorp increased their price target on onsemi from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on onsemi from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna increased their price target on onsemi from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on onsemi from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on onsemi from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In other news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 3,000 shares of onsemi stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $196,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total value of $223,308.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,799. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ON. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of onsemi by 170.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,065,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $558,376,000 after buying an additional 7,602,971 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of onsemi by 156.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,612,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $302,672,000 after buying an additional 4,032,943 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of onsemi by 231.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,139,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $349,072,000 after buying an additional 3,588,933 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of onsemi by 33.5% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,364,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $565,944,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of onsemi by 63.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,120,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $280,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375,248 shares in the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ON opened at $63.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.46 billion, a PE ratio of 41.50 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. onsemi has a twelve month low of $34.01 and a twelve month high of $71.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.16.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. onsemi had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. onsemi’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that onsemi will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

