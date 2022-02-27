Open Platform (OPEN) Trading 9.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. One Open Platform coin can now be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Open Platform has traded 9.6% lower against the dollar. Open Platform has a total market cap of $1.95 million and $110,675.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Open Platform

Open Platform (OPEN) is a coin. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,610,422 coins. The official website for Open Platform is www.openfuture.io . Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Open Platform’s official message board is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

