OptionRoom Price Down 12.9% Over Last Week (ROOM)

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 27th. One OptionRoom coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0474 or 0.00000121 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, OptionRoom has traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. OptionRoom has a total market capitalization of $592,545.24 and approximately $66,773.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002547 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001908 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00046890 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,785.26 or 0.07092174 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,196.85 or 0.99807760 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00046966 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00053334 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003070 BTC.

About OptionRoom

OptionRoom’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,493,373 coins. OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

OptionRoom Coin Trading

