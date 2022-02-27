Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stake Lessened by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,360,712 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 302,193 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Oracle worth $728,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 115.6% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 183.5% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 42.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL opened at $76.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $203.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.80. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $64.50 and a 12 month high of $106.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.28.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.10%.

In related news, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $83.76 per share, with a total value of $1,256,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total value of $2,678,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $95.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, December 20th. DZ Bank raised shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.96.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

