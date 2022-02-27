O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $7.40 Per Share

Analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $7.40 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.73 to $8.47. O’Reilly Automotive reported earnings per share of $7.06 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will report full year earnings of $32.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $31.00 to $34.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $36.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $33.80 to $39.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover O’Reilly Automotive.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $7.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.05 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 3,880.90% and a net margin of 15.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.40 EPS.

ORLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $796.00 to $837.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $715.00 to $780.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $699.72.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY traded up $17.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $654.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 404,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,333. The firm has a market cap of $44.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12-month low of $446.19 and a 12-month high of $710.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $668.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $640.70.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro bought 80 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $630.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 39,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,417,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 275,493 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $168,342,000 after buying an additional 26,804 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,039 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,467,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. NatWest Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. NatWest Group plc now owns 9,786 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,979,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth $1,956,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

About O’Reilly Automotive (Get Rating)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on O’Reilly Automotive (ORLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.