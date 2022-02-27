Origin Dollar (OUSD) Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 27th. Origin Dollar has a total market cap of $177.18 million and $117,137.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Origin Dollar has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. One Origin Dollar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002534 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002547 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001908 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00046890 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2,785.26 or 0.07092174 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,196.85 or 0.99807760 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00046966 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00053334 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003070 BTC.

Origin Dollar Profile

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 178,053,425 coins. The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol . The official website for Origin Dollar is www.ousd.com . Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Origin Dollar

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Origin Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

