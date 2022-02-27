Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $137.69 Million

Analysts expect Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) to announce sales of $137.69 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Orion Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $131.13 million to $140.00 million. Orion Group reported sales of $170.18 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orion Group will report full-year sales of $576.79 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $570.22 million to $579.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $631.64 million, with estimates ranging from $575.37 million to $665.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Orion Group.

Get Orion Group alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Orion Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Orion Group in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Orion Group by 20.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,704 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 12,562 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 36.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 117,956 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 31,476 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,203,227 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,546,000 after buying an additional 5,292 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 86.5% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 170,350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 79,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORN opened at $3.20 on Friday. Orion Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $99.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.71, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.85.

Orion Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Orion Group Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of specialty construction services in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the Marine and Concrete segments. The Marine segment includes the restoration, maintenance, dredging, and repair of marine transportation facilities, pipelines, bridges and causeways and environmental structures.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orion Group (ORN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.