Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The medical device company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Orthofix Medical had a positive return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 3.27%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share.

Orthofix Medical stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.10. The stock had a trading volume of 70,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,285. Orthofix Medical has a 1 year low of $28.65 and a 1 year high of $48.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.52. The firm has a market cap of $653.56 million, a PE ratio of -42.99 and a beta of 1.07.

Get Orthofix Medical alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Orthofix Medical by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 64,683 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 50.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,951 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,883 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,453 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 57,974 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Orthofix Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orthofix Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.