Oxen Market Cap Achieves $25.55 Million (OXEN)

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. In the last week, Oxen has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $25.55 million and $115,295.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00001179 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Oxen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,818.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,615.50 or 0.06915937 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.38 or 0.00273368 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $305.28 or 0.00807216 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00015934 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00072303 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00007605 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.30 or 0.00397424 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.66 or 0.00215936 BTC.

Oxen Profile

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 57,302,578 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oxen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.