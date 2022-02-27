PAC Protocol Market Cap Tops $20.53 Million (PAC)

PAC Protocol (CURRENCY:PAC) traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 27th. One PAC Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PAC Protocol has a total market capitalization of $20.53 million and approximately $71,968.00 worth of PAC Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PAC Protocol has traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PAC Protocol Profile

PAC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Protocol’s total supply is 16,023,129,470 coins and its circulating supply is 16,202,976,036 coins. PAC Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Paccoinofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

Buying and Selling PAC Protocol

