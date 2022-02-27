Parachute Hits Market Capitalization of $557,111.77 (PAR)

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded 22.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 27th. One Parachute coin can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Parachute has traded 16.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Parachute has a market capitalization of $557,111.77 and approximately $162,080.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Parachute Profile

PAR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 603,534,465 coins. Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com . Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Parachute Coin Trading

