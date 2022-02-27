Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Market Cap Hits $45.89 Million (PSG)

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (CURRENCY:PSG) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $45.89 million and approximately $20.62 million worth of Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for $14.75 or 0.00038988 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002645 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001906 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00045985 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,611.22 or 0.06902341 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37,908.26 or 1.00204248 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00045854 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00053712 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003115 BTC.

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Profile

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,111,143 coins. The official message board for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token is medium.com/socios . Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/paris-saint-germain . Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @PSG_inside and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is a mobile app for football fans, it's designed to get the users closer to the team they love by allowing them – the superfans – to vote on club-specific decisions. As well as the right to vote, users get access to unique rewards – once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive merchandise, prediction games, match-day challenges, and more. “

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

