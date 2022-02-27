Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) vs. Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Head-To-Head Analysis

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) and Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) are both construction companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Patrick Industries has a beta of 2.18, suggesting that its stock price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Visteon has a beta of 2.04, suggesting that its stock price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Patrick Industries and Visteon’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Patrick Industries $2.49 billion 0.67 $97.06 million $8.65 8.16 Visteon $2.55 billion 1.37 -$56.00 million $0.99 125.86

Patrick Industries has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Visteon. Patrick Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Visteon, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Patrick Industries and Visteon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Patrick Industries 5.45% 31.49% 9.60% Visteon 1.01% 8.42% 1.95%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Patrick Industries and Visteon, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Patrick Industries 0 0 2 0 3.00 Visteon 3 1 6 0 2.30

Patrick Industries currently has a consensus target price of $97.00, indicating a potential upside of 37.41%. Visteon has a consensus target price of $127.33, indicating a potential upside of 2.19%. Given Patrick Industries’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Patrick Industries is more favorable than Visteon.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.3% of Patrick Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 6.1% of Patrick Industries shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Visteon shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Patrick Industries beats Visteon on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Patrick Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Patrick Industries, Inc. engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products. The Distribution segment distributes pre-finished wall and ceiling panels, drywall and drywall finishing products, electronics and audio systems components, wiring, electrical and plumbing products, fiber reinforced polyester products, cement siding, interior passage doors, roofing products, laminate and ceramic flooring, shower doors, furniture, fireplaces and surrounds, interior and exterior lightning products, and other miscellaneous products. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Elkhart, IN.

Visteon Company Profile (Get Rating)

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

