Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Stock Position Raised by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,916 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $12,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 62 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 72.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paycom Software stock opened at $335.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a PE ratio of 113.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.45. Paycom Software, Inc. has a one year low of $296.68 and a one year high of $558.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $353.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $437.41.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $284.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PAYC shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $498.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho raised their target price on Paycom Software from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Paycom Software from $655.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.21.

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

