Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $126.38 Million

Equities analysts expect Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) to report $126.38 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Payoneer Global’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $125.86 million and the highest is $126.90 million. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Payoneer Global will report full-year sales of $460.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $460.04 million to $461.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $544.93 million, with estimates ranging from $539.75 million to $550.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Payoneer Global.

PAYO has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Payoneer Global from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Payoneer Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAYO. W Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Payoneer Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,398,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Payoneer Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,369,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Payoneer Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,864,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Payoneer Global by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,442,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,028,000 after acquiring an additional 6,938,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Payoneer Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,854,000. 53.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PAYO opened at $4.80 on Friday. Payoneer Global has a 12-month low of $4.05 and a 12-month high of $11.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.61.

Payoneer Inc operates a cross-border payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates digital businesses, online sellers, and freelancers worldwide to receive and manage their international payments. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, working capital, tax solutions, merchant services, and risk management.

