PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.88% of PDL Community Bancorp worth $2,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PDL Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $355,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in PDL Community Bancorp by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 8,590 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in PDL Community Bancorp by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 104,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in PDL Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,972,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PDL Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.74% of the company’s stock.

PDL Community Bancorp stock opened at $10.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. PDL Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.22 and a 12 month high of $11.25. The stock has a market cap of $184.58 million, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.44.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of PDL Community Bancorp in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.25 target price on the stock.

PDL Community Bancorp is a holding company of Ponce Bank, which engages in the provision of bank and financial services. It focuses on taking deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in mortgage loans, consisting of one-to-four family residential, multifamily residential, nonresidential properties and construction and land, and in business and consumer loans.

