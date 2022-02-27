Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Shares Sold by National Pension Service

National Pension Service trimmed its position in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 339,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,061 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned 0.11% of Peloton Interactive worth $29,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PTON. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 360.4% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 84.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

In other news, COO Mariana Garavaglia sold 2,459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total value of $78,663.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total transaction of $65,661.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,768 shares of company stock valued at $347,387 in the last ninety days. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PTON shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $105.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $90.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.10.

Shares of PTON stock opened at $28.19 on Friday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a one year low of $22.81 and a one year high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.11 and a beta of 0.87.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.15). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 35.32% and a negative net margin of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Peloton Interactive (Get Rating)

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.