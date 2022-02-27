Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Holdings Trimmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,079,762 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 136,715 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.20% of Pembina Pipeline worth $34,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PBA. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,581 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PBA shares. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Scotiabank raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

NYSE PBA opened at $33.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.66 and a 200-day moving average of $31.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a PE ratio of -139.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.45. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 52-week low of $25.38 and a 52-week high of $34.73.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.39). Pembina Pipeline had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a positive return on equity of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently -829.13%.

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

