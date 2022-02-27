PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 513,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,645 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.53% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust worth $10,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PMT. State Street Corp raised its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 2.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,349,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,534,000 after purchasing an additional 86,823 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 949,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,987,000 after acquiring an additional 15,532 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the second quarter worth about $8,558,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 6.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 845,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,800,000 after acquiring an additional 51,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the second quarter worth about $2,287,000. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

PMT has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $19.75 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Jonestrading assumed coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.09.

Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at $15.66 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.13 and a 200-day moving average of $18.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.13. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $14.73 and a 1-year high of $21.53.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.77). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 26.51% and a return on equity of 7.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 142.43%.

In other news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $28,042.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.