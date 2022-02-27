Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,178 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,082 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.34% of Penumbra worth $33,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 315.7% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,319,000 after purchasing an additional 20,282 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Penumbra by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,219,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,123,000 after purchasing an additional 28,119 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 610.1% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 7,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 6,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.97, for a total transaction of $432,197.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Surbhi Sarna sold 94 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.34, for a total transaction of $26,821.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,094 shares of company stock worth $8,657,327 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on PEN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Penumbra from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 price objective on shares of Penumbra in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on Penumbra from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Penumbra from $335.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Penumbra presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.11.

Shares of Penumbra stock opened at $222.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $238.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $256.65. Penumbra, Inc. has a 1-year low of $193.62 and a 1-year high of $320.00. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 244.97 and a beta of 0.34.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.12). Penumbra had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $204.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers neurovascular thrombectomy and embolization and access technologies, neurosurgical tools, Penumbra LANTERN Delivery Microcatheter, and Penumbra Occlusion Device (POD) system. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, neurologists, cardiologists, radiologists, and vascular surgeons.

