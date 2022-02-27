Pepemon Pepeballs (PPBLZ) Reaches One Day Volume of $77.00

Pepemon Pepeballs (CURRENCY:PPBLZ) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. In the last week, Pepemon Pepeballs has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar. One Pepemon Pepeballs coin can now be bought for approximately $38.58 or 0.00102280 BTC on major exchanges. Pepemon Pepeballs has a market capitalization of $540,091.22 and $77.00 worth of Pepemon Pepeballs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003849 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00036121 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.56 or 0.00110194 BTC.

About Pepemon Pepeballs

Pepemon Pepeballs (PPBLZ) is a coin. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2020. Pepemon Pepeballs’ total supply is 14,000 coins. Pepemon Pepeballs’ official Twitter account is @pepemonfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepemon blends assets staking with random ERC1155 drops. Collectors Cards are an important part of the Pepemon economy and they help the community go beyond the artistic value of a NFT card by being the foundation for the ones that get traits in our upcoming Battle Card game with Battle Edition NFTs. “

Pepemon Pepeballs Coin Trading

