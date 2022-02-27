Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 302,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,896 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 2.48% of Perma-Fix Environmental Services worth $2,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PESI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Perma-Fix Environmental Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 4,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 20,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. 23.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of PESI stock opened at $5.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $74.80 million, a P/E ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 1.06. Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.11 and a 1-year high of $7.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.45.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc is a nuclear services company, which provides nuclear and mixed waste management services. The firm operates its business through following segments: Treatment, Services, and Medical. The Treatment segment includes nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, processing and disposal services primarily through four uniquely licensed and permitted treatment and storage facilities.

