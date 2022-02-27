Phala Network Achieves Market Capitalization of $59.16 Million (PHA)

Phala Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. Phala Network has a total market capitalization of $59.16 million and approximately $12.72 million worth of Phala Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phala Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000580 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Phala Network has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003874 BTC.

Phala Network Coin Profile

Phala Network (CRYPTO:PHA) is a coin. It was first traded on April 30th, 2020. Phala Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 272,000,000 coins. Phala Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Buying and Selling Phala Network

