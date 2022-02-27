Phantasma Price Reaches $1.36 on Exchanges (SOUL)

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 27th. One Phantasma coin can currently be purchased for about $1.36 or 0.00003426 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Phantasma has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar. Phantasma has a market capitalization of $141.62 million and $1.48 million worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Phantasma alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,601.73 or 0.99804691 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.45 or 0.00074230 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001330 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00022996 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002187 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00015171 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $116.72 or 0.00294159 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Phantasma Profile

Phantasma is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 104,185,056 coins. Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io . The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Phantasma Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phantasma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phantasma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phantasma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.