Phantasma (SOUL) Price Down 20.1% Over Last Week

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. Phantasma has a market capitalization of $126.81 million and $1.72 million worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phantasma coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.22 or 0.00003218 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Phantasma has traded 20.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Phantasma alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,773.59 or 0.99881281 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00072032 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001325 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00022355 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002207 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00014611 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.63 or 0.00311027 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Phantasma Coin Profile

Phantasma (CRYPTO:SOUL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 104,185,056 coins. The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Phantasma Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phantasma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phantasma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phantasma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.