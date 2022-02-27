Phore (PHR) Price Hits $0.0306 on Exchanges

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded up 14.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. During the last week, Phore has traded 23% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Phore coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0306 or 0.00000081 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Phore has a market cap of $804,769.52 and $4,197.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00011855 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003869 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00009212 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003661 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $140.02 or 0.00368979 BTC.

Phore Coin Profile

Phore (CRYPTO:PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 26,260,188 coins. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . The official website for Phore is phore.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Phore Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

