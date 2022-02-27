Pinkcoin (PINK) Price Down 29.8% Over Last Week

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded down 22.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. Pinkcoin has a market capitalization of $870,222.31 and approximately $1,155.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded 29.8% lower against the US dollar. One Pinkcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.15 or 0.00232804 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00013267 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003739 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000757 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00024100 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001913 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000103 BTC.

About Pinkcoin

Pinkcoin (CRYPTO:PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 460,114,945 coins and its circulating supply is 434,854,509 coins. Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

