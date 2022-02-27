Pinkcoin Price Down 14.9% This Week (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 27th. In the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Pinkcoin has a total market cap of $1.12 million and approximately $10.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pinkcoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $94.70 or 0.00238871 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00013791 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003920 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000777 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00021655 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001923 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000104 BTC.

About Pinkcoin

Pinkcoin (PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 460,105,774 coins and its circulating supply is 434,845,338 coins. Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pinkcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pinkcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.