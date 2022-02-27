Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,641 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.13% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $10,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 256.6% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 266.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. 83.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNW opened at $71.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $62.78 and a 1 year high of $88.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.78.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $798.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.68 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 15.26%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.19%.

PNW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.87.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

