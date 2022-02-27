Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $798.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.68 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:PNW traded up $4.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,981,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,489. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.29. Pinnacle West Capital has a 12-month low of $62.78 and a 12-month high of $88.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.19%.

Several research firms recently commented on PNW. UBS Group lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $72.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Argus raised their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.87.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNW. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 79.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 727,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,620,000 after buying an additional 321,287 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 5,645 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $572,000. 83.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

