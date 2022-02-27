Pioneer Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PNBI) vs. F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Financial Survey

Pioneer Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PNBI – Get Rating) and F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Pioneer Bankshares alerts:

This table compares Pioneer Bankshares and F.N.B.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pioneer Bankshares N/A N/A N/A F.N.B. 30.30% 8.23% 1.05%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Pioneer Bankshares and F.N.B., as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pioneer Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A F.N.B. 0 2 4 0 2.67

F.N.B. has a consensus price target of $13.24, indicating a potential downside of 1.18%. Given F.N.B.’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe F.N.B. is more favorable than Pioneer Bankshares.

Dividends

Pioneer Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. F.N.B. pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. F.N.B. pays out 39.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

Pioneer Bankshares has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, F.N.B. has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.8% of F.N.B. shares are held by institutional investors. 13.7% of Pioneer Bankshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of F.N.B. shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pioneer Bankshares and F.N.B.’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pioneer Bankshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A F.N.B. $1.34 billion 3.20 $404.60 million $1.23 10.89

F.N.B. has higher revenue and earnings than Pioneer Bankshares.

Summary

F.N.B. beats Pioneer Bankshares on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pioneer Bankshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pioneer Bankshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company Pioneer Bank. The Pioneer Bank engages in the general commercial banking business. It offers banking and related financial services focuses primarily towards serving individual consumers, small to medium size commercial business, and the professional community. The company also accepts deposits, makes consumer and commercial loans. Pioneer Bankshares was founded on November 4, 1983 and is headquartered in Stanley, VA.

F.N.B. Company Profile (Get Rating)

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services. The Wealth Management segment delivers wealth management services to individuals, corporations and retirement funds, as well as existing customers of community banking. The Insurance segment is a full-service insurance brokerage agency offering lines of commercial and personal insurance through major carriers. The Other segment offers mezzanine financing options for small to medium-sized businesses that need financial assistance beyond the parameters of typical commercial bank lending products. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.