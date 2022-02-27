Piper Sandler Cuts Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) Price Target to $30.00

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Sunday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 301.61% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Kronos Bio from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of KRON stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.47. 292,786 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,140. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.93 million, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.51. Kronos Bio has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $32.18.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kronos Bio will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kronos Bio news, CEO Norbert W. Bischofberger acquired 14,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.09 per share, with a total value of $173,564.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jorge Dimartino sold 16,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $202,892.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Kronos Bio in the 2nd quarter worth $1,164,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kronos Bio by 103.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,960,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,911 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Kronos Bio by 166.2% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 500,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,990,000 after acquiring an additional 312,543 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kronos Bio in the 3rd quarter worth about $490,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kronos Bio by 142.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 543,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,006,000 after acquiring an additional 318,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib (ENTO), is an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients.

