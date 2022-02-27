PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 419,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,706 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.73% of PJT Partners worth $33,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PJT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,645,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,424,000 after buying an additional 42,538 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 76,899.4% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 639,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,620,000 after acquiring an additional 639,034 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 9.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 504,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,019,000 after acquiring an additional 45,428 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 12.9% in the third quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 318,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,164,000 after acquiring an additional 36,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 34.3% in the second quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 280,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,045,000 after acquiring an additional 71,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PJT opened at $65.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.92. PJT Partners Inc. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $89.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.84.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.12). PJT Partners had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 28.61%. The business had revenue of $313.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. This is a boost from PJT Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.54%.

PJT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered PJT Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on PJT Partners from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.25.

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

