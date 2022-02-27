Playcent Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $32,204.00 (PCNT)

Playcent (CURRENCY:PCNT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 27th. Playcent has a market cap of $878,421.29 and approximately $32,204.00 worth of Playcent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Playcent coin can currently be bought for $0.0310 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Playcent has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003866 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00036652 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.44 or 0.00110581 BTC.

About Playcent

Playcent (PCNT) is a coin. It was first traded on March 6th, 2021. Playcent’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,341,255 coins. Playcent’s official Twitter account is @playcentglobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Playcent is a blockchain-based user-generated content platform for interactive apps and games. It’s a remix tool that anyone can use to make interactive games, mini-apps, and memes based on the various templates created by independent developers. “

